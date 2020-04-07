4 killed in shootings across St. Louis since Friday

One of the victims was a 17-year-old boy

ST. LOUIS — Four people have been killed in separate shootings across the City of St. Louis since Friday.

The first shooting happened at around 12:13 p.m. at Quick Shop One Market on Natural Bridge Avenue.

Police were called to the store and found a man inside suffering from gunshots wounds, unconscious and not breathing.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. His age and identity have not been released.

The second shooting happened at around 2:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Grand.

Police responded to the area after callers reported that a man had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital by private conveyance, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Bander Abdel-Majed.

The third shooting happened at around 8:12 p.m. in the 6000 block of Garesche Avenue.

Police responded to the area and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds, unconscious and not breathing.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. He has been identified as Kevon Watson.

The fourth shooting happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police were called to the 4600 block of South Spring and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His age and identity have not been released.

Anyone with information on these incidents should call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).