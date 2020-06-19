Man charged, wanted in fatal shooting in south St. Louis

A warrant was issued Friday for Joshua Lundak. He's accused of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a man now wanted for murder.

A warrant was issued Friday for Joshua Lundak. The 39-year-old man is accused of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month.

Just before 8:30 on the morning of June 5, St. Louis police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Indiana – that’s in the south city neighborhood of McKinley Heights.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. Emergency crews rushed him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as Jeffrey Amick, a 42-year-old man who lived on the block where the shooting happened.

On Friday, St. Louis police announced Lundak was charged in Amick’s death. He has not been arrested. Police have not released a photo of him.

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).