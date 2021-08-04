Suspect arrested in shooting of 7-year-old girl and her father in the CWE

The case is being turned over to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office for charges

ST. LOUIS — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl and her father. The shooting happened back in January in the Central West End and led to $40,000 in rewards for information about who did it.

On Jan. 24, St. Louis police officers responded to the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue. They arrived to find a man and little girl with gunshot wounds inside a parked car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died a short time later.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Darrion Rankin-Fleming and 7-year-old Dmyah Fleming was his daughter.

On Thursday, the St. Louis police department announced a 28-year-old man has been arrested in the case. Police turned the case over to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office with a request for charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The man has not been charged at this time, so 5 On Your Side will not release the suspect’s name or photo.

The double shooting of a father and his little girl prompted a $10,000 reward for information from the St. Louis office of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). CrimeStoppers, the City of St. Louis and the Central West End NSI also offered a reward of $30,000.

In the days after the deadly shooting, family members told 5 On Your Side Rankin-Fleming had just stopped at his house in the Central West End that Saturday night to get a PlayStation 5 he had bought his daughter. He was about to bring her back to her mother’s house – but they never made it.

“We don’t even think they made it in the house because the PS5 and all that stuff was still in the house,” said Selena Johns, Dmyah’s great aunt.

The family pleaded for the person or persons who pulled the trigger to come forward.

“He might be hiding now, but God sees where he’s at, and trust me, He’s trailing him,” Johns said. “I hope you have a heart and turn yourself in, but if not, God will bring justice.”

