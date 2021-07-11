Exclusive: Suspected serial killer arrested for 6 homicides in St. Louis area and Kansas City

Multiple police sources tell the I-Team a 25-year-old man is responsible for four connected homicides in the St. Louis area and two in Kansas City, Kansas

ST. LOUIS — Police have arrested a man believed to be the serial killer responsible for six murders and several shootings that happened in St. Louis, St. Louis County and Kansas City, Kansas, during a span of several weeks in September and late October, the I-Team has learned.

Police linked Perez Reed, a 25-year-old Bellefontaine Neighbors man, to two murders and one shooting in St. Louis City and two murders in St. Louis County after he used the same gun to shoot all of the victims, a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol, according to multiple police sources.

Police then connected the same suspect to two murders in a high-rise apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas in late October through other evidence, according to the sources.

Within minutes of 5 On Your Side publishing its initial report, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office announced two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault against Reed.

The suspected killer's motive remains unknown.

Most of the victims were women. Police said some were involved in sex work. And other victims were known to dress as women. Some of the victims were shot in the back of their heads, according to the sources.

But some victims didn't fit into any type of pattern and some survived. One man was waiting for a bus when he was shot but survived, according to the sources.

Police do not believe the victims knew each other, and most of them did not know their killer — who does not have much of a criminal history, according to court documents.

Cracking the case

The case came together after police in Kansas City called St. Louis police following two murders there in late October in which a man and a woman were found shot to death in separate apartments in the same complex.

Police then connected the suspect’s cellphone to an Amtrak ticket the suspect bought to bring him back to St. Louis from Kansas City. FBI agents followed him onto a train, according to the sources.

He got off the train and boarded a bus. Police arrested him when he got off the bus in Independence, Missouri, on Friday, according to the sources.

He had the alleged murder weapon and shoes that matched evidence found at the crime scenes, according to the sources.

Perez was charged with one federal count of transporting firearms across state lines with the intent to commit a felony, which carries a 10-year maximum sentence.

Police sources said the assistant circuit attorney on duty from Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner’s office for the weekend did not attend the interview with the suspect at St. Louis police headquarters, but an assistant United States Attorney did, so the man is being held on the federal charge for now.

St. Louis County prosecutors allege Reed the defendant shot a man on Sept. 12 in St. Louis County multiple times in the chest. He was seriously injured and now suffers from a permanent disability, according to prosecutors.

The first homicide happened the next day in St. Louis County when Marnay Haynes, 16, was shot and killed in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive.

Three days later, on Sept. 16, St. Louis police found 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of West Florissant Avenue. She died at a hospital.

Three days after that, on Sept. 19, police found 24-year-old Casey Ross in a vacant lot suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Mullanphy Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sept. 26, the killer struck again, this time in Ferguson. Police found 40-year-old Lester Robinson dead in the 1700 block of Barbados Lane at about 7:15 a.m. after ShotSpotter detected shots had been fired there. ShotSpotter is a program that detects gunfire through audio waves and alerts police to the location.

Kansas City, Kansas, police found the body of 35-year-old Damon Irvin Nov. 1 and the body of 25-year-old Rau'Daja Fairrow Nov. 2 inside a high-rise 302-unit apartment building. Police believe they had been shot and killed several days before they were found, according to sources.

Police found the body of a third man in a separate apartment there, but later determined he died from natural causes, according to KSHB-TV, the NBC affiliate in Kansas City.

What court documents show

Court records show the man’s wife filed for divorce in Jackson Co., Missouri, in July, and currently lives in Kansas City, Kansas. A court hearing is scheduled for early December.

His criminal history includes an assault charge in 2019 and a reckless driving charge in Charlack in 2015.

In late 2017, the suspect filed a federal lawsuit accusing a public defender of deprivation of rights while he was incarcerated at the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton.

In the suit, he said he was being falsely imprisoned and said he wanted the public defender to "stop harassing" him about undergoing a mental health exam before his trial, claiming he was "mentally fine." It's unclear what charges the suspect was facing.

The suspect asked the court for $50,000 and for his release from custody because his family had left him, he lost his job and he was traumatized from being in a violent environment.

A U.S. district judge dismissed the suspect's suit in early 2018.

A press conference is planned for 2 p.m. Monday at the St. Louis County at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center.