Man arrested in fatal south city shooting of teenager on Father's Day

Tyler Cameron was taken into custody on Wednesday. He's suspected of shooting Jaquelle Brown, who was just 17 years old when he died

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of teenager last summer in south St. Louis.

Tyler Cameron was taken into custody on Wednesday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday morning. Police said they handed the case over to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to review potential charges. A check of Missouri's online court records Friday afternoon showed no charges against Cameron in this case.

Cameron is suspected of killing Jaquelle Brown on Father’s Day last June. Jaquelle was just 17 years old.

At 3:08 p.m. that day, St. Louis police officers were called to an alley near the 4600 block of Virginia Avenue, which is near the border of the Dutchtown and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods. They arrived to find Jaquelle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, police said a 19-year-old man later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot from the same shooting. Police did not identify the 19-year-old at the time, and they have not said recently whether that man is the suspect now arrested in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

CUT SHORT IN ST. LOUIS

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the City of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.