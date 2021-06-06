Teen killed in St. Louis shooting Sunday afternoon

Police said the shooting happened at around 2:30 near the intersection of North Tucker Boulevard and Biddle Street

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was shot and killed in St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at around 2:30 near the intersection of North Tucker Boulevard and Biddle Street. When officers arrived, they found the teenage victim shot in the chest.

Police said the victim was unconscious and not breathing. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information about the shooting was provided.

According to data tracked by 5 On Your Side, this is the 11th child shot and killed in St. Louis in 2021. It is also the 80th homicide of the year in St. Louis.