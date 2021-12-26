Two shootings on Christmas Day in St. Louis city

Both incidents occurred in the evening, and both victims were conscious and breathing

ST. LOUIS — As many enjoyed thier Christmas with family, friends, and loved ones in the St. Louis area, others spent the day another way.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, there were two shootings in the city on Saturday.

The first occurred at Interstate 70 and Adelaide around 6:30 p.m. Police say a 34-year-old woman was shot in the arm. She was conscious and breathing when officials arrived.

A couple of hours later, shortly after 10:45 p.m., a man was shot near Dr. Martin Luther King and Euclid. The victim went to a local hospital. He was also conscious and breathing, according to the SLMPD police report.

There is no other information available at this time.

