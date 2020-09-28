Violent weekend in St. Louis brings homicide total to 206

At this time last year, there were 155 homicides

ST. LOUIS — Five people were killed in St. Lous over the weekend, bringing the city's homicide total to 206. Several people were injured in shootings.

The first incident occurred Friday night, around 8:40 near the intersection of 10th and Chouteau where police reported they located the victims who said they were in a vehicle traveling south on South 14th approaching LaSalle when a group of males began to fire shots.



A round went through the windshield of the victims’ vehicle, causing one person in the car to either be cut by glass or possibly grazed by a projectile. Emergency crews responded.

On Saturday, two people were shot and killed.

Chester Stokes, 58, was found shot to death in an alley on the 4900 block of Margaretta. He had multiple gunshot wounds. The St. Louis police department's homicide division is investigating.

Around 7:35 p.m., police received a call for a shooting after a woman, 32, arrived at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. She was uncooperative, only stating she was walking in an unknown location when she heard gunshots and felt a pain to her leg. An uninvolved witness saw the injured victim walking in the area of Kingshighway and Natural Bridge and took her to a hospital where her vitals were stable.

Victoria McBee, 34, of the 4100 Block of Dryden died after police said she was shot multiple times following an argument at a home in the 4400 block of Lexington. Police report two people drove away in a sedan.

Also on Saturday, police responded to calls of shots fired in the 4600 and 4700 blocks of Vernon. While searching the area, officers learned that three people had arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds.



The first shooting victim was suffering from a graze wound to his head; his vitals were stable. The second shooting victim had sustained numerous superficial wounds to her head, face and abdomen; her vitals were stable. The third shooting victim had a gunshot wound to his back; his vitals were stable.



Police report the three people were inside a parked vehicle when the suspects fired shots from a dark-colored SUV while driving east on Vernon. The victims drove themselves to the hospital

Around 10:30 p.m Saturday, a 25-year-old woman was shot. Police were alerted after she arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg and a graze wound to her head. Her condition was unavailable, but her vitals were stable.

The victim refused to provide information to the police, only saying she was driving in an unknown area when unknown persons fired shots into her vehicle.

She told police she drove around for an unknown amount of time and eventually stopped in the 200 block of East Grand. There she contacted a family member who took her to a hospital.



Officers found the victim’s vehicle where she left it and discovered ballistic damage.

About 30 minutes later, police were called the 4400 block of Blair where they found a male shot in his backside. The victim told police he was walking on North Grand when an unknown person fired shots at him.



After realizing he was struck, the victim ran to a nearby home where he contacted police. Emergency crews took the victim to a hospital where his vitals were stable.



Just before midnight on Saturday, a 54-year old woman was shot in the back. She told police she was driving in an area of Davidson and Thekla when she heard numerous gunshots and felt a pain to her back. The victim drove herself to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition.



Around 3 a.m. Sunday, another shooting took place in the vicinity of North 1st Street and Morgan Street. Police said an 18-year-old woman was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her back.



The victim told police she was on the riverfront hanging out with friends when she heard numerous gunshots and felt a pain to her back. Her friends transported her to a hospital but left prior to police arrival. The victim was listed in stable condition.

On Sunday afternoon, another person was shot and was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Police said a man, who is in his 40s, was shot in the leg and hand.

Sunday night, a double shooting left two people dead, including a 16-year-old boy. Officers were called to a shooting in the 9100 block of Gast Place just after 10 p.m. and found two victims outside with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police identified the victims as 16-year-old Victor Williams and 27-year-old Andrew Ameer.

Sunday night around 10:30, a victim who was shot on the 4300 block of South Broadway was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said the circumstances of that shooting are unknown.