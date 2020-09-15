St. Louis equals entire 2019 homicide total with 194 through mid-September 2020

ST. LOUIS — There are still several months left in the year 2020 and the City of St. Louis has equaled the total homicide rate of 2019.
As of Sept. 14, there have been 194 homicides in St. Louis, which was the total number of homicides for 2019.
The latest homicide victim was a teenage girl. As of this writing, police have not released her exact age. She was shot near Riverview and Spring Garden and transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
It’s been a deadly year for children in the city. In August 5 On Your Side reported 15 children had been shot and killed so far in 2020, which surpassed the total of children fatally shot in 2019.
Earlier on Monday, a 27-year-old man was shot to death in south St. Louis. He’s been identified as Charles Jones.
On Sept. 10, a 41-year-old man was shot to death during a triple shooting in north city.
On Sept. 8, a woman was shot and killed during a quadruple shooting in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. She was identified as Sandra McCaw.
On Sept. 4, three people were shot and killed within 6 hours in north St. Louis neighborhoods.
5 On Your Side’s Brandon Merano recently reported on violence on the rise in the city and the number of officers decreasing as a result. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is short 129 officers. The shortage comes as nine officers have been shot in the city since June.