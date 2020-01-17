ST. LOUIS — A woman was carjacked in St. Louis’ Downtown Wednesday neighborhood Thursday night.

According to police, they responded to the 1200 block of Pine where a woman said she had just parked her car when two unknown men approached her. One of the men pointed a gun at her and made her get out of her car.

After the 24-year-old woman got out, the carjackers left in her car.

The woman was not injured.

Officers later found her car in the area of Natural Bridge and Kingshighway where they tried to conduct a vehicle stop. The car fled and police pursued it into East St. Louis, Illinois. When the car eventually stopped, two men were taken into custody near 26th and Tudor.

A firearm was recovered and no injuries were reported.

This incident is just the latest in the downtown St. Louis area.

RELATED: Police believe robbery, shooting, carjacking in downtown St. Louis Wednesday evening are connected, juveniles arrested

Other local stories

RELATED: Man with gun goes into bar in Tower Grove South and orders customers to the ground

RELATED: Saint Louis Zoo closing early due to weather conditions

RELATED: St. Clair County correctional officer passes away at 46