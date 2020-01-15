ST. LOUIS — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is coming to St. Louis this summer.

The Bon Jovi 2020 tour, featuring Bryan Adams, will make a stop at Enterprise Center on July 23.

The Grammy Award winning band is known for songs like “It’s My Life,” “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

Fans will get exclusive access to the band’s newest album – every ticket sold will include a CD copy of Bon Jovi 2020.

Tickets will be available to the public starting Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information about tickets.