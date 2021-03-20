How to get invited to a mass vaccination event in Missouri

Not all large events are put on by the state, so it's important to preregister with the hosting health department

MISSOURI, USA — Thousands more people will receive a COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccination events this weekend. With more events planned for the coming weeks, you might be wondering how to sign up — or, if you’re registered with Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator, why you weren’t invited to one of these events nearby.

"So there is some confusion about that across the state. And I understand it,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, St. Louis County Health Director.

Mass vaccination events have been a key part of Missouri's efforts to get shots around the state, but not every mass vaccination event is a state event.

In fact, most happening in the coming weeks aren't and are actually put on by the local health departments. They may be in partnership with the state or even the National Guard, but you will need to be preregistered with the hosting health department to get an invite.



“So it is important to check with your local health departments website for information,” said Dr. Khan.

It is still useful to register with the Missouri Vaccine Navigator so you are on the list for state-run clinics. Local mass vaccination events can prioritize the county or city's own residents or even certain groups of people. This weekend in St. Louis County, the event is targeted to people living in 17 North County ZIP codes.



“It behooves us as public health to take the vaccine and deliver it to the most vulnerable, underserved, under-resourced communities,” Dr. Khan said.

St. Louis metro vaccine events continue to prioritize Phase 1B, Tier 2 and above, despite the state opening the vaccine to people in Tier 3 as well.

“Our advice to the public is, if you have an ability to go elsewhere and get a vaccine, by all means, take that. We will be planning more events throughout different parts of the county as the vaccine supply eases up in the next four to six weeks. And so keep your eyes peeled,” he said.