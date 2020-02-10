Rockwood grades 3-5 to transition to in-person learning

Rockwood is still offering online learning to families who want to continue learning from home

ST. LOUIS — More students in the Rockwood School District will be able to transition to in-person learning starting on Oct. 14.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Miles made the announcement in a letter sent to Rockwood families.

“Now that our students in preschool and the early elementary grades have successfully transitioned to in-person learning, we are ready to move forward with offering our students in grades 3-5 that same opportunity,” Miles said in the letter.

The district is offering two options for families to choose from: Rockwood at Home and Rockwood at School.

Students in grades 3-5 will be welcomed back to the classroom on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Rockwood will provide in-person learning five days a week for a full-time school schedule.

Although those students will be allowed to come back to the classroom, Rockwood is still offering online learning to families who want to continue learning from home.

Rockwood will be emailing parents on Friday where they will indicate which educational plan they have chosen. The deadline to respond will be Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Miles said the Rockwood Rapid Response Teams are beginning to shift their focus to middle and high school students’ return to the classroom.

Click here for information on Rockwood’s safety protocols and click here for health and wellness information.