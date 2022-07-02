St. Louis County temporarily expanding free at-home test kit program

There are three new locations county residents can pick up free COVID test kits this week.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — In response to high demand, St. Louis County is temporarily expanding its program for free at-home COVID-19 tests to at least three new locations.

Starting Monday, Feb. 7 and running through Friday, Feb. 11, at-home saliva test kits will be available at the North County Recreation Complex from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary; residents can drive up to the site on 2577 Redman Ave. and the kits will be brought to their car.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page made the announcement at his regular Monday briefing, adding that they'll continue handing out kits next week if the demand remains high.

"We're all prepared to bring as many test kits to the complex as necessary to meet the demand," Page said.

On Wednesday, the Eureka Fire Protection District is distributing as many as 5,000 of the health department's test kits from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eureka Community Center at 333 Bald Hill Rd. No appointments are necessary.

The St. Louis County Library is also adding a third branch where people can pick up test kits. They'll now be available at the Lewis and Clark branch in Moline Acres for at least the next week, in addition to the Rock Road and Weber Road branches.

Page said he expects to add more branches to the list later this week in response to the current demand.

They are available for curbside pickup Monday through Friday, with a limited supply of 25 per day per location.

"We anticipate increasing that number substantially," Page said, adding that more details will be available Wednesday.

Kits are limited to two per person and can only be reserved by calling 314-994-3300. In-person reservations will not be accepted.

Recipients can drop off their used tests at one of the COVID-19 testing drop-off sites operated by the county's health department, so the department can run the tests. Do not try to return the kits where they were picked up.

Results will be available within 24-72 hours.

You can drop them off Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the following locations:

John C. Murphy Health Center, 6121 North Hanley Rd., Berkeley

North Central Community Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Rd., Pine Lawn

South County Health Center, 4580 South Lindbergh Blvd., Sunset Hills

Page said between the new temporary site and three permanent sites, the county can schedule 3,925 appointments per week.

The new temporary testing site is meeting its 200 tests per day goal and hopes to add more in the future.

Click here for more information about the county health department's testing sites. For more information about the library testing kits, contact the St. Louis County Department of Public Health or the library at 314-994-3300.