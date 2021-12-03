Why Jefferson County said it is not ready to vaccinate next tier

About 12% of Jefferson County residents who are 65 and older are fully vaccinated, the county said

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Although the state will allow the next tier of individuals to receive COVID-19 vaccinations starting next week, the Jefferson County health department said Friday it will continue to focus on vaccinating those who fall into the previous two tiers.

Citing data from the state's Show Me Vax system, the county said about 12% of Jefferson County residents who are 65 and older are fully vaccinated; and about 16% of adults 18-64 years old with health conditions are fully vaccinated.

“While we support the Governor’s decision to open Tier 3, in Jefferson County we are still working to vaccinate a large number of individuals who are at higher risk of morbidity and mortality,” Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said in a press release. “Individuals 65+ and adults with one or more comorbidities fall into the current phases and tiers patiently waiting for their turn to be vaccinated. It is vital that we continue to prioritize those most at risk of severe complications to ensure the best health outcomes for all.”

The clinics run by the county will give priority to individuals who fall into Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1 and Tier 2, which include health care workers, first responders, those who live in nursing homes, those over 65 years old and adults with certain health conditions.

The county said it is unclear when the county will be able to open its clinics to those in Tier 3, so it encouraged residents to seek vaccinations at pharmacies and other providers. Phase 1B Tier 3, would include more than 500,000 Missourians, including K-12 teachers and staff, grocery store workers and agricultural workers.