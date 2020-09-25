DHSS encouraging Missourians to get flu vaccine

In a typical year, more than 100,000 Missourians become sick from the flu

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri health officials are urging residents to get the flu vaccine by the end of October.

In a typical year, more than 100,000 Missourians become sick from the flu, according to a press release. Many people, of all ages, become seriously ill and some are hospitalized.

“We always put individual patients first, and because of that, we are concerned that fewer than half of Missouri adults typically get a flu vaccine. This year, we want to do better. Do it for yourself, or do it to protect your loved ones,” said Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). “As the Governor has said, we are not powerless against COVID-19. This also applies to the flu. One measure you can take to protect yourself during this time of COVID-19 is to get a flu vaccine.”

Symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 overlap one another significantly, DHSS said in the release. Flu symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, chills and fatigue. Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea as well.

DHSS said it’s unknown how someone could be affected by experiencing both viruses and the same time.

“To ensure our state has the capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, we need to do whatever we can to prevent strain on our health care system and keep Missourians healthy,” Williams said. “Flu vaccines are therefore important to the COVID-19 fight. Preventing flu means fewer unnecessary medical visits and hospitalizations. Preventing flu also reduces disruptions to our daily lives – at home, at work, at school.”

DHSS is working with local health agencies to increase immunization rates among adult populations who are most at risk for getting COVID-19.

Supplies and vaccine transport coolers have been purchased for local providers to host adult flu vaccine clinics or offer curbside or drive-thru clinics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also provided the state with an additional 300,000 adult flu vaccines.

“While the effectiveness of the vaccine varies from year to year, studies have shown some protection is better than none at all,” said Williams. “You are less likely to spread the virus to those around you if vaccinated, and it has also been shown to cause symptoms to be more mild if you do become infected.”

Those at high risk for flu-related complications include children age 5 and under, adults older than 65, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

Flu vaccines are recommended annually for everyone 6 months and older without an increased risk for a serious adverse reaction, according to the release.

