Photos: A look at the new cancer center at Mercy Hospital South

ST. LOUIS — A new cancer center at Mercy Hospital South will be opening soon and 5 On Your Side got a sneak peek of the facility.
In 2018, the hospital began building the David M. Sindelar Cancer Center. The center provides comprehensive care for the diagnosis and treatment of all cancers, according to the website.
The center has high-tech diagnostic and treatment capabilities, alternative therapies, a new breast center and access to medical, radiation and surgical oncologists.
The center is a stand-alone, two-story 78,000 square-foot building, adjacent to the main hospital. The hospital said the center has “plentiful” parking which includes extensive handicapped-accessible spaces.
It is scheduled to open to patients on Aug. 10.
Here is a breakdown of the services the center offers:
- Rooney Breast Center
- Dedicated entrance for breast center patients
- Imaging services
- MRI
- CT
- Ultrasound
- X-ray
- PET
- Mammography (3D and 2D)
- Bone densitometer
- Radiation oncology services
- Accuray Radixact (with Synchonry)
- One of only five such linear accelerators in the U.S.
- Elekta Versa HD linear accelerator
- Accuray Radixact (with Synchonry)
- Infusion center
- Private rooms
- Semi-private bays
- Community room
- Fireplace
- Virtual aquarium
- Mercy Clinic offices
- Hematology and oncology
- Surgical specialists
- Breast surgery specialists
- Integrative medicine
- Acupuncture
- Chiropractic
- Healing touch therapy
- Massage therapy
- Reflexology
- Mindfulness and meditation
- Tai chi, Pilates and yoga
- Chapel
- Specialty boutique
- Items specifically for cancer patients, such as wigs and cosmetics
- Comfortable Cup Café
- Conference center
- Patient resources
- Oncology nurse navigators, including breast health nurse navigator
- Counselors
- Chaplains
- Social workers
- Dieticians
Photos: Cancer center at Mercy Hospital South