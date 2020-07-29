Photos: A look at the new cancer center at Mercy Hospital South

The David M. Sindelar Cancer Center is scheduled to open to patients on Aug. 10

ST. LOUIS — A new cancer center at Mercy Hospital South will be opening soon and 5 On Your Side got a sneak peek of the facility.

In 2018, the hospital began building the David M. Sindelar Cancer Center. The center provides comprehensive care for the diagnosis and treatment of all cancers, according to the website.

The center has high-tech diagnostic and treatment capabilities, alternative therapies, a new breast center and access to medical, radiation and surgical oncologists.

The center is a stand-alone, two-story 78,000 square-foot building, adjacent to the main hospital. The hospital said the center has “plentiful” parking which includes extensive handicapped-accessible spaces.

It is scheduled to open to patients on Aug. 10.

Here is a breakdown of the services the center offers:

Rooney Breast Center Dedicated entrance for breast center patients

Imaging services MRI CT Ultrasound X-ray PET Mammography (3D and 2D) Bone densitometer

Radiation oncology services Accuray Radixact (with Synchonry) One of only five such linear accelerators in the U.S. Elekta Versa HD linear accelerator

Infusion center Private rooms Semi-private bays Community room Fireplace Virtual aquarium

Mercy Clinic offices Hematology and oncology Surgical specialists Breast surgery specialists

Integrative medicine Acupuncture Chiropractic Healing touch therapy Massage therapy Reflexology Mindfulness and meditation Tai chi, Pilates and yoga

Chapel

Specialty boutique Items specifically for cancer patients, such as wigs and cosmetics

Comfortable Cup Café

Conference center

Patient resources Oncology nurse navigators, including breast health nurse navigator Counselors Chaplains Social workers Dieticians

