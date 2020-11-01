ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old girl shot herself in the leg in the Downtown West neighborhood Friday night, police said.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting call on the 1600 block of Pine Street at 10:47 p.m.
The child's condition was not given, but she was listed as conscious and breathing while EMS was en route.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
OTHER LOCAL STORIES
RELATED: 'Our family is grieving' | Family of man charged in Edwardsville attorney's murder speaks out
RELATED: Man charged after bomb threats at O'Fallon, Missouri businesses
RELATED: Pizza Hut delivery driver robbed, shot in Richmond Heights
RELATED: Lindenwood Park convenience store robbed at gunpoint