ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old girl shot herself in the leg in the Downtown West neighborhood Friday night, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting call on the 1600 block of Pine Street at 10:47 p.m.

The child's condition was not given, but she was listed as conscious and breathing while EMS was en route.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

'I was so scared' | School bus full of students caught in crossfire of north St. Louis shooting ST. LOUIS - It was a terrifying day for neighbors. A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, described the sound of several bullets hitting her home as she crouched on the floor. "It just sounded like 'boom, boom, boom.' That's what I heard," Outside, students were also terrified by the bullets that pelted the Walnut Park West neighborhood in north St.

RELATED: 'Our family is grieving' | Family of man charged in Edwardsville attorney's murder speaks out

RELATED: Man charged after bomb threats at O'Fallon, Missouri businesses

RELATED: Pizza Hut delivery driver robbed, shot in Richmond Heights

RELATED: Lindenwood Park convenience store robbed at gunpoint