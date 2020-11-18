Mother kills 5-year-old son, then herself in south St. Louis

When officers arrived at the home, they found two victims dead inside

ST. LOUIS — A woman and child were found shot to death inside a home in south St. Louis early Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

Officers responded shortly before 6 a.m. to the 4000 block of Quincy Street, which is in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood in south city just south of Carondolet Park.

A police lieutenant at the scene described the shooting as a murder-suicide, saying a woman shot and killed her 5-year-old son and then shot herself.

Police responded to a call for a shooting. When officers arrived, they met a woman inside the home who they described as "acting irrationally." Fearing she may have a weapon, police left the building to secure the scene and ask for additional assistance.

They then heard a gunshot. When they went back inside, they found the woman dead along with her son.

The St. Louis police department’s homicide unit was requested to respond to the scene.

The view from Sky5 showed crime scene tape surrounding the one-story home on the residential street. Police blocked the road in front of the home.

This is the 119th child shot in the City of St. Louis this year, according to 5 On Your Side’s data. The 5-year-old is the 20th child to die by gunfire in the city in 2020.

The last time there was a homicide in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood was in January 2018.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thinking of suicide, help is available 24 hours a day through several hotlines. Use the numbers below or click the links for more information.

CUT SHORT IN ST. LOUIS

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the City of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.