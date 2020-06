Crews arrived and found the house fully involved and starting to collapse early Thursday morning

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A vacant home was destroyed by a fire in Belleville overnight.

The Belleville Fire Department was called to the second-alarm fire at around 1 a.m. on the 600 block of West Monroe Street. Crews arrived within three minutes and found the house fully involved and starting to collapse.

The fire was put out by around 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.