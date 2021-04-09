Lambert airport carrier adds 3 new flights a week to Atlanta

The new flights to Atlanta comes on the heels of Frontier adding service to Chicago in May

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An airline at St. Louis Lambert International Airport will add three new flights per week to Atlanta.

Lambert officials said Friday that Frontier Airlines will start the new service Sept. 7 with flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, according to a release.

Frontier said the flights will start at an introductory rate of $29.

In addition to the new service, Frontier said scheduled flights at Lambert are up to some destinations compared with the same pre-pandemic period in 2019.

For instance, Frontier said it expects to have 214 flights to Orlando from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, up 75% from 122 flights in 2019. To Las Vegas, Frontier expects to have 205 flights during that same period in 2021, up 68% from 122 flights in 2019.