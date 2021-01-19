Mercy begins operating 22 pharmacies in Dierbergs grocery store locations

With the Dierbergs locations, Mercy now operates 34 retail pharmacies in St. Louis and 48 across its four-state system

ST. LOUIS — All 22 pharmacies in Dierbergs Markets stores throughout the region took on the Mercy Pharmacy banner Monday, as the St. Louis-based health system completed its acquisition of grocer's traditional and specialty pharmacies.

Financial terms of the deal, which was announced in January, were not disclosed. The health system is operating the pharmacies in their previous in-store locations under a long-term lease.

Mercy officials said more than 150 former Dierbergs pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and other associates made the transition to Mercy. Dierbergs had offered pharmacy services since 1980.

With the Dierbergs locations, Mercy now operates 34 retail pharmacies in St. Louis and 48 across its four-state system. Additionally, Mercy is developing a pharmacy at a new Dierbergs store under construction in the Shoppes of Hawks Ridge in Lake St. Louis. That store is expected to open later this year, according to a release.

“Adding the Dierbergs pharmacy locations to Mercy gives our patients more convenience for obtaining needed medicines,” said Stephen Mackin, executive vice president of Mercy and president of Mercy St. Louis Community. “With this new collaboration, our Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care centers — many located in the same shopping plazas as Dierbergs stores — and our rapid expansion of outpatient sites, we are bringing even more convenient health care services to where people live, work and shop throughout the Metro area.”

Dierbergs celebrated the agreement Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its store in Manchester.

“Dierbergs sought to ensure the long-term future of the pharmacies while transitioning our pharmacy associates to a great employer. We are glad to accomplish both goals in collaboration with Mercy,” said Greg Dierberg, president and CEO of Dierbergs Markets, in a statement. “Our customers will be in great hands with Mercy’s commitment to health, nutrition and wellness in the region.”