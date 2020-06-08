Streets of St. Charles adds Craft Co. and Ju Ju B's Boutique as tenants

Craft Co. offers children "the opportunity to explore their senses of creativity and independence through art"

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Two new pop-up shops — Craft Co. and Ju Ju B's Boutique — have opened their doors at Streets of St. Charles.

Craft Co., owned by Nicole Simon, offers children "the opportunity to explore their senses of creativity and independence through art," officials said. Simon also owns Play Street Museum at Streets of St. Charles. Craft Co. is an expansion of the children's museum, which offers children a variety of interactive toys and games such as construction blocks, life-sized farm animals and miniature cities. The new pop-up will allow children to develop their own creations using recycled and new materials.

"We developed this space for children to be able to create in a socially distant environment," Simon said in a statement. "It's a great complement to Play Street Museum, adding to our mission of exploration through play."

Ju Ju B's Boutique is locally owned by Julie Cullinane and Beth Butchko and carries trendy and unique apparel, shoes, accessories, jewelry, scarves, intimates and more. The two friends already own a store in Chesterfield, which also houses a salon.

"We've toyed with the idea of expansion over the years and for the 15th anniversary of Ju Ju B's in Chesterfield, we decided to spread our wings by opening a pop-up boutique," Cullinane said in a statement. "We figured there was no better place than at Streets of St. Charles, where we have shared so many enjoyable times at Prasino, Picasso's Coffeehouse and Orange Theory Fitness."

