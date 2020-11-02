ST. LOUIS — City Museum is looking to hire some new part-time and seasonal employees ahead of the spring and summer seasons.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m at City Museum on 750 N. 16th Street.

The following jobs are available:

Floor Staff

Front Gate & Gift Shop

Housekeeping

Food & Beverage

Pay begins at $10 an hour and weekend availability is required.

You can apply at the job fair or apply online ahead of time.

For more information on all the job postings, check out City Museum's website.

