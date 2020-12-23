Firefighters battle fire at De Soto recycling plant

The plant is located at 112 E. Clement St. near the city's Main Street

DE SOTO, Mo. — Firefighters were on the scene of a four-alarm fire at a De Soto recycling plant Tuesday night.

A view from Sky5 showed massive flames around 6:30 p.m. Several fire trucks could be seen spraying water on the flames.

By about 7:45 p.m., it appeared firefighters were able to extinguish most of the heavy flames. A photo taken by 5 On Your Side's Justina Coronel showed heavy damage to the side of the building.

Police closed off the streets around the plant. De Soto posted on its Facebook page, asking people to avoid driving in the area.

It is not yet clear what may have caused the fire.

