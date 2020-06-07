Man killed in 3-car crash in south St. Louis on July 4

One of the drivers was killed after he was ejected from his car

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a three-car crash in south city on the Fourth of July.

The crash happened at 11:38 p.m. on S. Broadway at Eichelberger Street. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 38-year-old man in a 2017 BMW was speeding south on S. Broadway and entered the continuous center turn lane to pass an Acura that was driving south.

While trying to pass the other car, the BMW struck a third car, a 2002 BMW that was driving east on Eichelberger and entering S. Broadway. The Acura then struck the 2002 BMW, and the driver of the 2002 BMW was ejected from his car.

The driver of the 2017 BMW then struck a parked car.

The ejected driver was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

The driver of the 2017 BMW was also taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition and his vitals were unstable. The driver and passenger of the Acura were not injured.

The Accident Reconstruction team responded to the crash and is leading an investigation.