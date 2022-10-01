Man dies in apartment complex fire in St. Louis County

The main fire was in one unit of the building. When firefighters entered the unit, they found a man dead.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is dead after a fire broke out in an apartment complex early Monday morning.

The fire started at around 2:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Prospect Village Lane, outside of Manchester. As a 5 On Your Side photographer arrived at the scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof of the 2-story building.

The main fire was in one unit of the building. The St. Louis County Police Department said responding officers were unable to enter because it was fully engulfed in flames and smoke. When firefighters arrived and entered the apartment, they found a man dead. His identity has not been released.

Chief Jeff Sadtler with the West County EMS and Fire Protection District told 5 On Your Side the fire was upgraded to a second alarm and the flames spread to a courtyard area before it was brought under control. The other units mainly have smoke and water damage, Sadtler said.

The building was evacuated and the Red Cross helped people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire and the man's death are under investigation, but police said it is believed to be accidental at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

