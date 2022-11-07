Fenton woman hit, killed by car in Jefferson County Saturday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 39-year-old woman from Fenton died Saturday night after being struck by a car in Jefferson County.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 39-year-old Amanda Oberfeld was crossing the street on Highway 30, west of Wolf Street just before 10:30 Saturday night when she was struck by a 1998 Honda Accord traveling westbound.
Oberfeld was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
