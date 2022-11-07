x
Fenton woman hit, killed by car in Jefferson County Saturday

Amanda Oberfeld, 39, was hit while crossing the street just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 39-year-old woman from Fenton died Saturday night after being struck by a car in Jefferson County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 39-year-old Amanda Oberfeld was crossing the street on Highway 30, west of Wolf Street just before 10:30 Saturday night when she was struck by a 1998 Honda Accord traveling westbound.

Oberfeld was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

