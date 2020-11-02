BRIDGETON, Mo. — A fire caused major damage to equipment at a lawn care business in Bridgeton early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to Bluegrass Landscape and Snow Management on Ferguson Lane at around 5 a.m. Several trucks in the company's lot were badly burned in the fire.
Firefighters have not said how the fire might have started.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
