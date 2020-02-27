FLORISSANT, Mo. — Four people were injured in a multi-car crash late Wednesday night in Florissant.

The crash happened before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Graham and Dunn roads north of Interstate 270, the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said.

The injured people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear which vehicles they were in.

Witnesses said one of the cars caused the crash after a police chase on westbound I-270.

St. Louis County police couldn't say whether there was a pursuit but did say one of the cars was wanted in relation to an assault on a police officer.

Several St. Louis County police cruisers remained at the scene while the intersection was shut down for several hours overnight.

All lanes were reopened early Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

