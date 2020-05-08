Missing woman’s remains found 10 years later in Franklin County

The remains were identified as Margaret A. Unger, who was originally reported missing on April 19, 2010

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Human remains found in Franklin County have been identified as a woman who had been missing for the last 10 years.

On March 22 at around 9:20 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 600 block of Turkey Run Road in St. Clair for human remains being found.

Deputies confirmed the remains found were human bones. They were taken to the medical examiner’s office for further investigation.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced that DNA results were received from the case. The remains were identified as Margaret A. Unger, who was originally reported missing on April 19, 2010.