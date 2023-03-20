1 dead, 2 injured in crash on I-64 at Hampton Avenue

Police did not release any information about the victims or what led up to the crash.

ST. LOUIS — One person died and two others were injured in a Sunday night crash on Interstate 64.

The crash happened shortly before 11:40 p.m. on westbound I-64 at Hampton Avenue, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said three people were taken to a local hospital after the crash, and one person was later pronounced dead. Police said the other two people injured had stable vital signs.

Police did not release any information about the victims or what led up to the crash. Accident Reconstruction is investigating.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update with more information as it is confirmed.