ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has filed what she calls an unprecedented federal civil rights lawsuit, accusing the city, the local police union and others of a coordinated and racist conspiracy aimed at forcing her out of office.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, Gardner, the city's elected prosecutor, accuses “entrenched interests” of intentionally impeding her efforts to reform racist practices in the criminal justice system.

The lawsuit alleges civil rights violations as well as violations of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871.

The police union and mayor's office declined to comment Monday afternoon saying they have not seen a copy of the lawsuit.

Gardner has clashed with the police department since taking office. Those clashes have resulted in officers being placed on an exclusion list and cases being turned away.

RELATED: War of words continues as NAACP calls for firing of police union spokesman after Gardner comments

RELATED: Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner responds to call for her to resign

RELATED: Circuit attorney puts 22 officers on exclusion list after accusations of racist Facebook posts

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.