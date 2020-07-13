Man dead after being hit by SUV while lying on highway in Madison County

MSHP did not say whether it believes the man had been struck by another car before the collision happened

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. — A man was pronounced dead after an SUV struck him while he was lying in the middle of the road early Saturday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was notified of the collision shortly after 4:35 a.m. A 2003 Ford Excursion was driving on Highway OO three miles north of Fredericktown when it struck a pedestrian who was already lying on the road, according to a crash report.

The man, 25-year-old Jacob Kirkpatrick of Bismarck, died at the scene.

MSHP did not say whether it believes the man had been struck by another car before the accident happened.

