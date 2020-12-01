FLORISSANT, Mo. — A suspect has been charged after an attempted ATM robbery on Tuesday that left another suspect dead.

Decarlo Powell, 21, was charged Saturday with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. He is in custody without bond.

Police said he and 19-year-old Jordan Pruitt were out on bond and awaiting sentencing for a prior robbery when they tried to rob technicians servicing an ATM at the Florissant Vantage Credit Union. Both technicians were armed and fired their guns at the suspects, killing Pruitt.

2017 attempted robbery

The St. Louis County Police Department said that on Dec. 12, 2017, Powell and Pruitt had tried to rob a different Vantage Credit Union ATM in St. Louis County that was being serviced by workers. The two were arrested and charged with first-degree attempted robbery, armed criminal action and felony resisting arrest.

Powell and Pruitt were both released from custody in 2018 after their bonds were reduced. In 2019, the two both pled guilty to their charges.

Powell's sentencing was set for Jan. 10 and Pruitt's sentencing was set for Jan. 31.

Jan. 7, 2020 attempted robbery

On Tuesday at about 1:38 p.m., police said the two again attempted to rob workers servicing an ATM, this time at the Vantage Credit Union in Florissant.

Powell, armed with a Keltec .40 cal rifle, demanded money from the ATM workers, police said.

Both workers fired their own guns at the suspects in self-defense, police said. Pruitt was struck and taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Powell ran to a getaway vehicle and fired shots back at the workers before speeding away, police said. He was later identified as the suspect via surveillance video and DNA evidence.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

