Man dies inside a home after being shot in St. Louis

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A man believed to be in his 20s died from gunshot wounds in a home Monday morning on North 20th Street.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call for a shooting just before 2 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of North 20th Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a man dead with gunshot wounds.

The man's exact age is unknown at this time, but police believe him to be in his 20s. The man's name was not released.

The Homicide Division is investigating the shooting.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.