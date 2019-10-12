EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a man was found dead in Edwardsville Tuesday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., police were notified about an unresponsive man lying in the area of Poag Road near Illinois Route 111.

After officers arrived, the man, who was in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Polie said they suspect foul play.

The Edwardsville Police Department activated the Major Case Squad and more than 27 investigators from different agencies are participating in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Major Case Squad at 618-307-1611.