ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was killed, and three other men were injured in a shooting Thursday night in Moline Acres.
At around 10:18 p.m., police were called to the 9900 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard for a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found four men. One of the men, a 19-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other three men were taken to area hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of a business, according to police.
Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).
LOCAL NEWS
