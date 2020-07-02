ST. LOUIS — New data shows Missourians complain more about potholes than anyone else in the nation.

The car news site Autowise put together the map based on geotagged Twitter data in the last month. During that time, more than 20,000 Americans have tweeted about potholes.

Here are the top 10 states that complain about potholes, according to the data:

  1. Missouri
  2. Vermont
  3. South Dakota
  4. Nebraska
  5. Massachusetts
  6. Connecticut
  7. Rhode Island
  8. Kansas
  9. New Jersey
  10. West Virginia
Pothole complaints across the nation
Autowise.com

More local stories:
'The biggest pothole I've ever seen' | St. Louis crews fix pothole downtown
ST. LOUIS - A day after 5 On Your Side reported about a large pothole on Gratiot Street near Busch Stadium, crews from the St. Louis Street Division came to fill it in. 5 On Your Side's Brandon Merano stood in front of the pothole during his live reports Thursday.
KSDK |Jan 31, 2020