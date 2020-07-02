ST. LOUIS — New data shows Missourians complain more about potholes than anyone else in the nation.
The car news site Autowise put together the map based on geotagged Twitter data in the last month. During that time, more than 20,000 Americans have tweeted about potholes.
Here are the top 10 states that complain about potholes, according to the data:
- Missouri
- Vermont
- South Dakota
- Nebraska
- Massachusetts
- Connecticut
- Rhode Island
- Kansas
- New Jersey
- West Virginia
Autowise.com
