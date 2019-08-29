EUREKA, Mo. — A new ride is coming to Six Flags St. Louis next year.
The amusement park announced the new ride ‘Catwoman Whip’ on Twitter Wednesday night.
The Catwoman Whip is a giant arm that launches you 164-feet into the air while spinning in a giant circle at 52 miles per hour.
IN OTHER NEWS
- Man surrenders to police after standoff in O’Fallon, Missouri
- Update: Minnesota toddler will get $2 million drug
- 4 Hands, Mama Lucia’s launch frozen pizzas that are so St. Louis
- Recognize him? Granite City APA trying to figure out if someone lost dog
- 'I thought she wasn't gonna make it' | 3-year-old survives after nearly drowning in pool
- When her 103-year-old grandma couldn't make it to her wedding, this Austin bride came to her