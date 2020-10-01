ST. LOUIS — Ronald is the baby of the bunch. He just turned three. Amani turns four in next month and MacKennzie will be five in March.

This terrific trio loves to be busy. They had a blast at Myseum. There wasn't a corner they didn't explore.

But these little ones didn't have a family to share in the fun. They are ready to be part of a family.

These three also have a little wish. They would like to spend the day at Monkey Joe's. If you would like more information about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

A BIG Thank you to Myseum and their staff. The kids had so much fun! To check out all the cool things you can see and do, please visit stlmyseum.com or call 636-220-7930.

