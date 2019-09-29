ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are asking people in West St. Louis County to be a little more vigilant.

This after a recent rash of car break-ins had some residents waking up carless.

To combat this, the public safety department started putting 'Lock It or Lose It' signs all throughout Des Peres.

"It's kind of a shock to see that in such a peaceful neighborhood," said Eddie Killeen, a Des Peres resident.

The signs posted near lawns and on social media come after an uptick in attempted break-ins and vehicle thefts.

Des Peres Department of Public Safety I'm not saying I'm superstitious, but if there is one day to secure your vehicles...Friday the 13th has to be it... #communityinvolvedpublicsafety #lockitorloseit🔒🚘👀 #nottodayjason #fullmoon

"Like most of the county, you can leave your doors open and stuff like that. But this was a little more organized than the past ones, so it's a little more alarming."

Here's what he means -- lately, thieves have been using garage door openers found inside unlocked cars to get inside homes.

Once they're in, they take what they can, including the keys to cars.

"My husband and I were a victim of this exact kind of crime," said Marianne Garr.

Garr said in 2015 carjackers got away with her husband's brand-new car.

Her family was physically unharmed, but the thought of someone creeping inside her home stayed with her.

"It was really very disturbing and I honestly had trouble sleeping for a couple of weeks," said Garr.

Jim Killeen said the same thing happened to his neighbor, except she woke up and followed the suspects, who stopped near Killeen's house.

"And then out of the back of our yard and neighbors yards, five different young men ran and got into those two waiting cars and they sped off," he said.

Those instances, as well as these signs, are reminding people to do their part in keeping their neighborhood safe.

"Lock it up, just like the signs are saying... better safe than sorry," said Eddie Killeen.

