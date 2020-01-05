Saint Louis Public School students participate in virtual flash mob to combat obesity

Students may not be able to gather at school, but that's not stopping them from dancing

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis Public School students in all grade levels took part in a virtual synchronized dance routine to combat obesity Friday.

SLPS, in conjunction with Let's Move! STL, the Healthy Schools Healthy Communities initiative, the St. Louis Department of Health, BJC School Outreach and Youth Development, and SLU Nutrition and Dietetics held its sixth annual Let's Move! STL Move Your Body Virtual Flash Mob. Students participated from their homes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, approximately 52,000 teachers and community partners participated in the "flash mob."

This year, students danced to three different routines: Beyonce’s “Move Your Body” routine, the “Gimme5” dance to “Uptown Funk,” and Kidz Bop’s “Dynamite” choreographed by Carr Lane VPA’s Dance Team.

The program is aimed at tackling the issue of childhood obesity with a focus on nutrition, physical activity and teaching students about maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

