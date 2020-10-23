Teenage girl shot multiple times in St. Louis

The victim's condition is unknown, but police said her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening

ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl was shot multiple times Friday afternoon on the same St. Louis block where a 15-year-old boy was found shot in a car the day before.

Just before 3 p.m. Friday, St. Louis police responded to the 4200 block of East Ashland, which is in the Greater Ville neighborhood, and found a female, who police said may be in her mid-teens, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim's condition is unknown, but police said her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Thursday afternoon, a 15-year-old boy was shot to death in St. Louis in the same block, though police said it is not at the same address.

Officers arrived and found Ezell Johnson III suffering from several gunshot wounds. Emergency responders rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. He was 15 years old and lived on the same block where the shooting happened, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

CUT SHORT IN ST. LOUIS

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the City of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.