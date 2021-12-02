Cause of death released after woman found dead in St. Charles alley

Police have since discovered she died from an aneurysm due to an enlarged heart, according to a source

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A woman found dead in an alley in the historic part of downtown St. Charles died from natural causes, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

St. Charles police were called at about 3 a.m. Thursday to the 900 block of North Second Street, which is a stretch of road with several shops and businesses in the city. They arrived to find the woman dead at the scene.

She was identified as Cody Moeller, St. Charles police confirmed Friday. She was 37 years old. Police have since discovered she died from an aneurysm due to an enlarged heart, according to the source.

Police added that Wednesday evening, about eight hours before Moeller's body was discovered, officers responded to the same location for a report of a verbal domestic disturbance. They weren’t able to get in contact with anyone when they arrived.

However, detectives investigating what happened to the woman who was found dead discovered she was involved in the verbal domestic disturbance and also had other prior contacts with police.

No other information has been released.