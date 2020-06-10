x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Local News

St. Louis grand jury indicts McCloskeys on gun charges, tampering with evidence

The Central West End couple made international headlines after photos of them pointing guns at protesters went viral
Credit: KSDK
Mark and Patricia McCloskey stand next to their lawyer after their hearings on gun charges was postponed on Oct. 6.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey on two counts each: exhibiting a weapon and tampering with evidence.

The couple appeared before a judge Tuesday, who continued their hearing until Oct. 14, saying the grand jury needed more time to deliberate.

The grand jury reached a decision to indict the couple Tuesday afternoon, according to Joel Schwartz, the couple’s attorney.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner originally issued charges against them for unlawful use of a weapon – a felony.

The grand jury added the charge of tampering with evidence.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

Related Articles