4 St. Louis officers, David Dorn's widow attend White House July 4 celebrations

The officers were injured during riots last month near downtown St. Louis, the same night retired police captain David Dorn was shot and killed by suspected looters

WASHINGTON — This Fourth of July holiday was a memorable one for four St. Louis police officers and the widow of a retired captain.

President Donald Trump invited them to join the First Family and other law enforcement officers from across the country at the White House to take in the holiday celebrations.

A photo shared with 5 On Your Side from the Saint Louis Police Officers Association showed the four officers — who were shot during St. Louis riots — standing on either side of Ann Dorn —the widow of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, who was shot by suspected looters the same night.

“This is a singular honor for these four officers to be recognized for their heroism at the seat of democracy on our country’s most important day,” Saint Louis Police Officers Association business manager Jeff Roorda said last week. “This is a day where we put aside politics as a nation and celebrate freedom, liberty and independence and it’s particularly fitting at this time that police officers are part of that celebration.”

The four officers who attended were all shot in the line of duty during riots on June 1. That night, peaceful protests devolved into a night of violence, leaving the four officers injured and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department chief emotionally searching for answers.

That same night, retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn was shot and killed by suspected looters outside a pawn shop in north city. The 77-year-old was working as a security guard at the time.

The police union is raising money to cover the cost of the trip for the officers, with plans to cover any costs beyond what they raise out of union coffers, Roorda said.

Donations can be sent to the St. Louis Police Officers Memorial Fund, 3710 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63109.