St. Louis police warn about GoFundMe pages created for retired captain killed during looting

Police said none of the pages have been authorized by his family and authorities are in the process of taking them down

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is issuing a warning about GoFundMe accounts created for a retired police captain who was shot and killed during riots in the city this week.

Police said there have been concerns about several GoFundMe pages that have been created in the name of retired captain David Dorn.

They said none of the pages have been authorized by his family, and authorities are in the process of taking them down.

If anyone would like to donate, the family said people can give money toward the reward through CrimeStoppers or donate to BackStoppers in Dorn’s honor.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in his death.

Dorn, 77, was shot outside of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry early Tuesday morning after a night of riots in the city in response to the death of George Floyd.

On Monday, many people were out peacefully protesting in the city but after the sun went down, rioting and looting began.

There were no protests, riots or looting in St. Louis Tuesday night.