ST. LOUIS — Forecasters say come Sunday a nasty winter storm, packing snow and ice, will hit the Bi-State Area.

But the wintry-mix is not putting a freeze on sales at Westlake Ace Hardware in Brentwood.

"Business really has been very good for us," said assistant manager James Andrews.

In fact, Andrews says when their doors opened bright and early 7:30 a.m. Saturday, storm-conscious shoppers swarmed the store.

"We were seeing a lot of ice melt go out the door, a few shovels, lots of ice scrapers and a little bit of de-icer," said Andrews.

Everything you need to prepare for a winter storm sold quickly at the business.

"We were very pleased with the sales. Mainly the most popular was the ice melt. People wanted it for their driveways and sidewalks," he said. "We have a 20-pound bag for ten dollars and people can get a 40-pound bag for just $12.99."

Other hot items shoppers scooped up: hand warmers, windshield covers and plenty of firewood.

"We have the firewood in bundles and in loose sticks whichever way you want to buy it, so you can stay nice and warm, " he said.

"I say get out now and stay home tomorrow," said Shopper Tim Caimi. "I got out early Saturday and first went shopping for the essentials like bread and milk. I then went to Ace Hardware and got a big bag of ice melt and now I'm gonna go home and salt the sidewalk, porch and raise the wipers on my car."

Others are not so worried about the winter storm.

"No, not all. I just want to watch it all and enjoy it. I say let it snow, let it snow, let it snow," said shopper Craig Marcacci.

Meanwhile, if you must drive in the snow on Sunday, AAA wants to remind you to do everything you can to stay safe. Make sure your tires are inflated properly, give yourself enough distance between you and the car in front of you, and of course, drive slowly.

