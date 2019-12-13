ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis Community College employee was sentenced to 75 months in prison for stealing more than $7.5 million from the college and the state of Missouri over the course of 20 years.

Donald L. Robinson, 57, of Ballwin, Missouri, was sentenced on Friday for committing wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering between August 1998 and November 2018. He has also been fined $125,000.

RELATED: STLCC employee accused of embezzling $5M in state funds

While working as the manager of Corporate Services in the College's Workforce Solutions Group, Robinson stole the money intended for workforce training from both the Missouri Department of Revenue and St. Louis Community College, the college said.

He moved it between bank and investment accounts to hide its origin, the US Department of Justice said in a Friday press release.

"The FBI is pleased to be able to recover the stolen money to return for restitution," said Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division in the release. "That said, we should never forget that for 20 years, Don Robison abused his position of trust to deny Missouri workers and taxpayers' money intended for them. He will now be held to account by forfeiting his time and ill-gotten gains."

The College's chancellor, Dr. Jeff L. Pittman, said during a victim impact statement that Robison “stole the chance for countless Missouri citizens to build careers, sustain families and provide opportunities for their future” and “betrayed the trust of colleagues at STLCC.”

